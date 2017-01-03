Temporary parking lots created

more-in

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements in connection with opening of Paramapadavasal of Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple on Sunday.

Collector K.S.Palanisamy, along with temple, revenue and corporation officials inspected the arrangements on Tuesday.

Later, he said that temporary vehicle parking areas would function at 12 places in the town for the benefit of devotees. The parking lots would function at Moolathoppu in Melur Road near Teppakulam, Kattazhagiasingarkovil, Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College and Thimmarayasamudiram, among other places. Basic amenities such as drinking water supply, toilets and lighting arrangements have been made at the parking lots. The police would regulate traffic and parking would be allowed only at the designated places.

The corporation has set up 51 temporary mini tanks to dispense drinking water to devotees in different parts of the town.

Repairs have been carried out on major roads in Srirangam and barricades were being set up at Amma Mandapam and other places to regulate buses. Additional public toilets have been established at East and North Uthira Streets. The corporation has deployed 200 additional sanitary workers on rotational basis for continuous removal of garbage.

The Tangedco has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and generators have been kept on standby at the temple. Fire tenders and ambulances would be on standby to handle emergency situations.

A temporary railway reservation counter would function at the temple from January 6 to 9. Medical camps would function round-the-clock on all these days at four places at Amma Mandapam, Vellaigopuram, Thiruvadi Street and the temple Museum.

Special buses would be operated to Srirangam from Chathram and Central Bus Stands. The entire temple complex has been brought under CCTV coverage to maintain vigil, he said. All those who are organising annadhanams should get permission from the Food Safety officer.

P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner of the temple, A.G.Rajarajan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Amuthavalli, Executive Engineer, Corporation, Rangarajan, Assistant Commissioner, Srirangam zone, and Geetharani, City Health Officer, were present.