Temple work in progress

The temple where idols of Sri Chandramouliswarar and Sri Tirupurasundari will be installed under construction at Mahendramangalam near Thottiyam. | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

more-in

TIRUCHI: Work on the construction of a temple dedicated to Sri Chandramouliswarar and Sri Tirupurasundari has been in progress at Mahendramangalam, a tiny village near Thottiyam in the district.

The significance of this tiny village is that it has a 1,500-year-old temple. Built by the Maratha rulers, it was affected during the Muslim invasion. Inscriptions on stone and copper vouch for these facts. The temple was in a dilapidated condition and was located in the interior part of the village. Presently, every bit of this land had been converted into agricultural cultivation, particularly for raising banana.

The village is also noted for Sri Paramacharya who had stayed for three years between 1911 and 1914 at this village to learn the Vedas. It was from this village that Sri Parmacharya had started his ‘padhayatra’. During his stay at this village, he worshipped Sri Chandramouliswarar and Sri Tirupurasundari.

These idols were shifted from the interior part to the main Tiruchi - Salem highway and the temple had been constructed. The ‘mahakumbabhishekam’ will be performed shortly.

For details contact the Sri Kamakoti Seva Samithi Trust which is involved in the construction by dialling Ramamurthi Sastrigal (9976611657) and Krishnamurthi 9597742732 both at Manendramangalam or Y. Prabhu (99403-67222) in Chennai.