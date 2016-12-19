Temple renovation remains to be completed

more-in

Though the State Archaeology Department had taken up renovation of the rock-cut temple dedicated to Sri Parvathagiriswarar at Kundrandarkovil near here, it is yet to be completed after a period of 11 years. The worst-hit is the 100-pillar mandapam which has started developing cracks at a few places due to uneven distribution of weight on the ceiling.

The department had dismantled the stone boulders and slabs and numbered them about a decade ago. All the boulders have been found arranged in front of the mandapam. Local residents submitted petitions to the district administration and the Department of Archaeology urging them to restart the renovation work. “Failure of monsoon has affected agricultural economy of this village but it has come as a blessing in disguise for the mandapam as the structure normally gets weakened during monsoon due to leaks and seepage of rainwater,” said the local residents.

The villagers said that the lopsided weight of the mandapam, after dismantling of stone blocks from the the ceiling, had resulted in the weakening of the structure. The mandapam had been built on the lines of the architecture of the Vijayanagara dynasty, they said.

Officials said that some priority would be given to the renovation of the temple once funds are released. The work would resume next year after allocation is made. Meanwhile, monkey menace has been aggravating the problem. Though some renovation had been taken up, the images on the ‘vimanam’ at the entrance of the temple had been damaged by monkeys.