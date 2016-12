Cash being counted at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Tuesday.

A sum of Rs. 27.59 lakh was realised through ‘hundi’ collection at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Tuesday.

Counting of the hundi was taken up on Tuesday. According to sources, the collection included 88 demonetised currencies in the denominations of Rs. 500. Currencies in the denomination of new Rs. 2,000, numbering 207, accounted for the lion’s share of Rs. 4.14 lakh, the source said.