Team to visit Tiruchi soon for Swachh Bharat evaluation

A three-member team belonging to a private quality certification firm is likely to visit Tiruchi soon to study the progress in implementing various components of Swachh Bharat Mission.

The team members will stay in Tiruchi for at least four days to take stock of conditions in the city. They will collect data on staff strength, sanctioned posts, vacancy positions, conservancy system, method of garbage collection, solid waste management and others.

A senior official of the Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu that the assessors would visit various areas including developed, underdeveloped, organised slums and unorganised slums in the city to take note of garbage collection and disposal mechanism.

As per the guidelines of Swachh Bharat Mission, a flagship programme of the Central government, the assessors would collect field information by visiting residential colonies, public toilets, community toilets, bus stands, vegetable markets and others to study cleanliness.

The evaluation would focus on strategy being followed for preventing open defecation, integrated solid waste management, collection and transportation of garbage, education and information, maintenance of community and public toilets and coverage of toilets in individual households.

Similarly, downloading of Swachhta App, citizen participation on airing public grievances and response of officials in rectifying the grievances would also be evaluated.

Random calls

Besides meeting the residents, the team members would make random calls to get obtain feedback about the civic body’s contribution on various aspects of cleanliness.

Though 500 cities and towns across the country were fighting to figure in the top performing list, the official hoped that Tiruchi would do well this year too. Sincere efforts were taken to score points on various components of Swachh Bharat Mission.