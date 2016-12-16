TNAU prepares seeds for ‘samba’ 2017 season

The TNAU - Sugarcane Research Station has been preparing seeds of paddy varieties ADT-39 and ADT-49 for the ‘samba’ 2017 season at Sirugamani near Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: A_MURALITHARAN

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Sugarcane Research Station at Sirugamani, about 25 km from here on Tiruchi - Karur highway, has raised paddy seeds of two varieties to be supplied during the next 'samba' season.

The seeds 'ADT 39' and 'ADT 49' are being raised on an area of 10 acres on the station campus, according to R. Chandrasekaran, Professor and Head, of the Station.

He said that the seed varieties were raised about a month ago.

In view of the scanty rainfall during the North East monsoon, the Station has taken steps to irrigate the crops through the four borewells on the campus, said R. Nageswari, Assistant Professor of Agronomy of the Station, who has been keeping a close surveillance on the growth of the paddy varieties.

The scientists expect a good yield from these varieties for distribution to farmers during the ‘2017 samba’ season.