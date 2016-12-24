Tiruchirapalli

Swipe cards to pay for entry tickets

Sri Ranga Narayana Jeer inaugurating the swipe machine at Sri Ranganathar Temple in Srirangam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PNP;PNP -

Devotees visiting the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple can henceforth swipe their debit or credit cards to pay for the entry tickets or make donations.

With the Centre pushing to promote cashless transactions, the temple authorities have decided to install swiping machines for devotees facing the crunch in small denomination notes. Five point of sale machines of the Indian Bank were installed at the temple on Friday. The swiping machines were installed after poojas were performed in the presence of Sri Ranga Narayana Jeer, P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner of the temple, R. Selvaraju, Deputy General Manager/Zonal Manager, and other senior officials of the Indian Bank.

