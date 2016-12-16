Students win third place in national cultural contest

Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy (second from left), with winners of cultural contest from Jawaharlal Nehru Government Girls' Higher Secondary School at Nedungadu near Karaikal. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Government Higher Secondary School in Nedungadu near here has brought laurels to the school and Puducherry by winning the third prize in the All India contest organised by the National Council of Education, Research and Training.

They had participated in the cultural contest on various social awareness themes in which groups from across 26 states and union territories had participated. “The contest dealt with topics on environmental protection, ecological balance, protection of girl child, AIDS awareness besides Swachh Bharat,” said S. Canagaradje, Vice-Principal of the school. The students highlighted the themes through ‘karagattam,’ ‘oyilattam’ and ‘kavadiattam.’

P. Murugesan and Anitha, both teachers who imparted training, said that though the students had won third position in the national-level, they stood first in the southern region.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy who was camping here on Wednesday, appreciated the efforts of the students — Bhuvaneswari, Pushpa, Kokila, Anusha, Swetha and Jayasri. Education Minister R. Kamalakannan was also present.