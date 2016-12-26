Students to assist police

Mangalette Dinesh, Additional Collector, giving away uniforms to a member of Student Police Cadre in Karaikal on Saturday.

The ‘Student Police Cadre’ floated by the Police Department was inaugurated here on Saturday. A total of 180 students from different colleges, who have undergone training, received uniforms prescribed for the cadre.

The students, including women, underwent training during weekends for ten weeks on a par with police personnel.

Divided into various sessions, they were exposed to basic laws, Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, protection of child’s rights, women’s rights and protecting the dignity of individual.

Vamsidhar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Karaikal South, said that the services of student police cadre would be utilised in addition to deployment of police. The students had undergone training in extending courtesy while addressing the public.

Mangalette Dinesh, Additional Collector, who gave away the uniforms, said the training would not only help the police but also mould the character of students and develop their personality.

Karaikal needed a large number of volunteers who could regulate crowd at temples such as Sri Dharbaranyeswarar temple. There was a strong case for regulating traffic at a number of thoroughfares in the town. The services of cadre would be utilised for the purpose, he added.

Gunasekaran, Superintendent of Police, Karaikal North, E.V.M. Rajan, NSS Programme coordinator offered felicitations.

They underlined the role of the Student Police Cadre in acting as a bridge between the police and the public. Similar training would be offered to more students.