Tiruchirapalli

Student bags two medals at Republic Day athletics meet

K. Gokul, a student of The Higher Secondary School for Boys, Srirangam, being felicitated by M.S. Nandakumar, secretary, in Tiruchi.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

K. Gokul, a student of The Higher Secondary School for Boys, Srirangam, has won two medals in the State-level Republic Day athletics meet held at Virudhunagar recently. Gokul, a class 10 student, clinched gold medal in triple jump and silver medal in long jump in the under-17 category. He has qualified for the SGFI (School Games Federation of India) national athletics meet to be held at Telangana.

M.S. Nandakumar, secretary of the school, felicitated the athlete in the presence of K. Raghavendran, secretary, Alumni Association, K. Venkatesh, HM, and P. Anbanandham, physical director.

