Srirangam police station work in progress

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation has taken up construction of a police station in Srirangam. The old building which faced a dearth of space, was demolished about a year ago and construction of the new station was taken up this financial year at a cost of Rs. 1.40 crore. The old station was so cramped that the traffic wing of the station had been shifted to a tiny building at Tiruvanaikovil.

The plinth area will be 6,538 square feet. The plinth area for each floor will be around 2,000 square feet, according to sources. The two-storey building will have state-of-the-art facilities. The Law and Order unit will be accommodated on the ground floor, crime unit on the first floor and the traffic wing on the second floor. Efforts were on to complete the work well ahead of the schedule. The traffic wing would be brought back to Srirangam. The old building was constructed at a site donated by a philanthropist.