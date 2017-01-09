Shopping complex work almost complete

Work on the construction of the shopping complex near Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple in Tirunallar near Karaikal . | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

more-in

Work on providing additional infrastructure for pilgrims visiting Sri Dharbaranyeswarar temple, popularly known as Sri Saneeswarr temple in Tirunallar, is nearing completion. A series of infrastructure is being provided and the construction of a shopping complex is one among them.

A piece of land belonging to the temple near the Nalan Kulam has been utilised for the construction of the shopping complex. It will also accommodate a couple of restaurants and an information centre.

While the compact tourism information centre will have an area of 84 square metres, the two restaurants each will have an area of 415 square metres and the museum will have an area of 220 square metres.

Additional facilities will help officials as it would be convenient for them to manage the huge crowd, particularly on Saturdays.