Sasikala urged to take over the mantle

State ministers and AIADMK MPs paying homage to the portrait of late Jayalalithaa at Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

more-in

The district unit of the Jayalalithaa Peravai on Saturday asserted that there was no alternative to V. K. Sasikala in the AIADMK for taking over the post of the party general secretary following the demise Jayalalithaa. Only Ms. Sasikala can take forward the party with the same military discipline enforced by Jayalalithaa, it said.

“There is no divergent view in the party. If someone had a contrary view, the person can not be a genuine volunteer of the organisation. Any such person can not be a loyal child of Amma,” the Peravai, one of the party units, said in a resolution adopted at a district level meeting convened to condole the death of Jayalalithaa.

The meet, presided over by J. Srinivasan, Tiruchi district secretary of Jayalalithaa Peravai, was attended by State Ministers R. B. Udhayakumar, Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Kadambur Raju, Sevvoor S. Ramachandran and S. Valarmathi, and office bearers of Jayalalithaa Peravai.

A big vacuum has been created following the demise of the late Chief Minister and Ms. Sasikala, who had stood by the former Chief Minister for over 33 years, is the only hope for the crores of party cadres, the resolution said.

Paying glowing tributes to the late Chief Minister, the resolution also called for the installation of portrait of Jayalalithaa in the Assembly and a bronze statue at the Parliament complex.

It urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest honour, on Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, the Ministers and office bearers paid floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa.