Salangai Naatham begins in Thanjavur

The myriad art forms that reflect the diverse culture of the people of various geographical regions of the country have turned out to be the integrating factor binding the ethos of the nation, District Collector A. Annadurai said here on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Salangai Naatham 2016 cultural festival organised by the South Zone Cultural Centre here, Mr. Annadurai pointed out that it was a great sight to experience varied art forms from different places in one centre and it was apt that Thanjavur, which is the cradle of culture, was hosting the annual event in a grand manner. The cultural events would go on till December 31.

Artistes and cultural performers belonging to 70 troupes from various parts of the country are participating in the events which would be held in Manora near Pattukkottai, Grand Anicut as also Lower Anicut near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, Vaduvoor in Tiruvarur district and the BHEL Township in Tiruchi district apart from the open air auditorium at the South Zone Cultural Centre here.

An all India handicrafts fair will also be held alongside the Salangai Naatham cultural festivities at the Centre.