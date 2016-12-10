Safety drill keeps Tiruchi division railwaymen prepared

more-in

A drill was conducted by the Tiruchi Railway Division on Friday to check the preparedness of staff and officers involved in safe operation of trains.

It was reported at around 10.45 a.m. that the engine and two coaches of the Mannargudi – Mayiladuthurai passenger (Train No. 56034) had derailed between Nannilam and Peralam Junction.

On hearing the siren sound, staff and officers swung into action. The Divisional Railway Manager A. K. Agarwal and senior railway officers started to the spot immediately.

Once the relief train reached the next block section, the accident was declared as mock drill.

The drill was conducted as a routine measure to check the alertness of the officers and staff and create confidence among public. The drill was found to be satisfactory, a Southern Railway press release said.