SSI held for accepting bribe of Rs.3,500

KARUR: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Wednesday arrested Nagarajan (57), Special Sub-Inspector of Special Branch CID in Kulithalai on the charge of receiving a bribe of Rs.3500.

He was trapped by a team consisting of K. Ramachandran, Deputy Superintendent of Police, G. Sakthivel and M. Navaneethakrishnan, Inspector, DV&AC, Tiruchi, when Nagarajan “was accepting cash” at the backside of Kulithalai police station from Murugan alias Kamalanathan of Marudhur.

According to sources, Nagarajan allegedly demanded Rs.6,000 from Murugan, who was illegally selling liquor bottles sourced from TASMAC shops. Nagarajan reportedly threatened to send a report about Murugan’s illegal activities if he failed to pay the bribe. When Murugan expressed his inability to pay the huge sum, the SSI had agreed to settle for Rs.4,000. Of it, Murugan was said to have paid Rs.500 already.