The State government has allotted Rs.40 crore for rehabilitation of manual scavengers in the State, said Kumar Jayanth, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (THADCO).

Inaugurating a seminar on rehabilitation of manual scavengers and providing skill development training here on Thursday, he said that a total of 360 manual scavengers have been identified in the State. Of them, 190 persons were in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Jayamkondam and other municipalities in Central region. There were 84 manual scavengers in Tiruchi and 36 in Jayamkondam municipality in Ariyalur district. They were identified based on a survey conducted recently.

Mr. Jayanth said that it has been decided to provide skill development training to all of them in order to create avenues for self employment. Based on the academic qualification and interest, they would be imparted training on various vocational trades. Moreover, they could avail loan for starting ventures. A sum of Rs.40 crore has been earmarked for extending loan and imparting training to the manual scavengers in the current year.

Officials and Commissioners of Corporations and Municipalities should take effective steps to involve all manual scavengers in the skill development trainings and programmes, he added.

Z. Mahabooba, Joint Director, Municipal Administration, said that the initiative was aimed at preventing manual scavenging and help those involved in the work to become self-employable or skilled workers.

N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation, said that all manual scavengers identified in Tiruchi would be provided the training.

M. Geetha Rani, City Health Officer, Tiruchi City Corporation and others participated.