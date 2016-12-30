K. Pandiyarajan, Minister for School Education and Sports, at a meeting in Perambalur on Wednesday.

The Minister for School Education and Sports, K. Pandiarajan, inspected the bio-metric system introduced on a pilot basis in the district to register attendance of teachers and students. The system has been introduced in 50 select schools across the district, he said at a review meeting held here on Wednesday.

He said based on the success of the project, the system would be extended to all government schools in the state.

On the success of the ‘smart class’ programme being implemented in 778 government schools in the state, he said that it had resulted in developing thinking capacity and personality development of students.

Later, he inspected the classes being conducted under the ‘Super 30’ programme in which select students from various government schools are being given extra coaching to score high marks in the public examinations.

Kannappan, Director of School Education, K. Nandakumar, Collector were present.