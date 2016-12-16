Renovation of Brahmapuriswarar temple at Tirupattur planned

more-in

: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has planned to renovate an ancient temple dedicated to Brahmapuriswarar at Tirupattur village near Tiruchi. The HR and CE Department has drafted the proposal in tune with the latest norms on conservation.

The sprawling temple is located off the Tiruchi - Chennai National Highway. It has a separate shrine for Lord Brahma, considered a rarity. Devotees offer turmeric powder for performing the special abhishekam to Lord Brahma and there has been a sharp increase in the number of devotees visiting the temple, particularly on Thursdays. The temple also has a shrine dedicated to Sri Patanjali.

“We have mooted plans for taking up the renovation of the ‘rajagopuram,’ the shrines dedicated to Brahmma, Ganapathy and the goddess,” an official said.

As part of the renovation, additional facilities would be provided to the devotees. Already, a short-stay hall has been built in which devotees can rest. “As devotees from distant places come here by vans or buses, the hall has been serving them well ,” sources said. The work would be taken up once the proposal is cleared by the Department.

Sources said that steps have already been taken for implementing rainwater harvesting at the temple.