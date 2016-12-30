Remit TDS in time, firms told

Balasubramanian, Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Coimbatore, with S. Rengarajan, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) Madurai range, at a meeting in Tiruchi, on Thursday.

S. Balasubramanian, Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Coimbatore, on Thursday urged firms to remit tax deducted at source (TDS) in time and warned tough action against defaulters.

Speaking at Corporate Connect programme here, he said the companies that deduct TDS on payment made to their employees should remit the TDS component within 7th of every month. The companies should also send statement for the same to IT department.

He said the recent changes had enabled the IT officials to trace the defaulters easily. The defaulters could no longer escape. Defaulters were being monitored. Scientific analysis was followed to identify cases. They should not give room for prosecution.

Stating that a few companies in Tiruchi and Madurai were facing prosecution proceedings, he said that the companies should take steps to avoid penalty. Notices had been sent to about 30 companies. Action on those notices would be completed by March.

S. Rengarajan, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS (in-charge), Madurai, G. Venkatesan, S. Venkata Subramani, Income Tax Officers, TDS ward, Tiruchi spoke.