Railway reservation counters to accept e-payments

Passengers making advanced booking at the reservation counters would soon be able to make e-payments using their debit or credit cards.

Southern Railway has proposed to provide Point of Sale (PoS) machines in all computerised passenger reservation system locations falling within the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Division following demonetisation.

Sources told ‘The Hindu’ that PoS machines would soon be provided at 39 passenger reservation system locations. A total of 48 machines are to be procured to give an option for travellers to make their advanced bookings through e-payment mode either using their debit or credit cards.

First, it was put in place at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Sunday where the authorities have provided four PoS machines. State Bank of India (SBI) provided the machines for use in advanced passenger reservation counters at the main entrance of the station as well as at the Kallukuzhi second entry side. The chord less machines would be used at the current reservation counter at Tiruchi Junction.

The machines would be installed at locations which have both passenger reservation as well as Unreserved Ticketing System. Cash would continue to be accepted at the booking counters for advance reservations.

The machines would soon be provided at other stations in Tiruchi Division including Srirangam, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Puducherry and Villupuram. The SBI would provide the machines in the rest of the PRS locations.

Tiruchi Junction is one among the ‘A’ category station in the Division with the others being Mayiladuthurai Junction, Kumbakonam and Villupuram Junction. The Railways offers the e-ticketing option to passengers for booking advanced reserved tickets through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited.