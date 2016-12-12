Railway reservation counters to accept e-payments

more-in

Rail travellers making advanced booking at the passenger reservation counters over Tiruchi Railway Division would soon be able to make e-payments using their debit or credit cards.

Southern Railway has proposed to provide Point of Sale (PoS) machines in all computerised passenger reservation counters falling within the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Division to make train bookings digital. The ambitious initiative is seen as a fall out of the Central government’s move of demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes last month.

Railway sources told The Hindu that PoS machines would soon be provided at 39 passenger reservation system locations over Tiruchi Railway Division. A total number of 48 machines are to be procured. This is to provide another option for rail travellers to make their advanced bookings through e-payment mode either using their debit or credit cards.

To begin with, the new initiative has been put in place at Tiruchi Railway Junction where the railway authorities have provided four PoS machines. The machines have been provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) for use in advanced passenger reservation counters situated at the main entrance of the station as well as at the Kallukuzhi second entry side.

The chord less machines would also be used at the current reservation counter at Tiruchi Junction, a major station in the Southern Railway zone. The machines were put to use at Tiruchi Junction from Sunday, a senior railway official said.

The machines would also be installed at locations which have both passenger reservation as well as Unreserved Ticketing System. The card payment for making advanced reservation is an additional option provided by the Railways to the travellers, said the official adding that cash would continue to be accepted at the booking counters for advance reservations.

The machines would soon be provided at other important stations, including Srirangam, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Puducherry and Villupuram. The SBI would provide the machines in the rest of the PRS locations, the official said attributing this to the Central government’s move towards cashless transactions.

Tiruchi Junction is one among the ‘A’ category station in the division with the others being Mayiladuthurai Junction, Kumbakonam and Villupuram Junction. The Railways already offers the e-ticketing option to passengers through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited.

According to Railway Ministry website, more than 58 per cent of the train accommodation was being reserved through e-ticketing.