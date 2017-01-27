Tiruchirapalli

Railway announces cancellation and regulation of trains

Southern Railway has announced cancellation and partial cancellation of few trains besides regulation of some others due to line block / power block in connection with commissioning of Golden Rock by pass line work from January 28 to 30.

The Mayiladuthurai – Tiruchi express (Train No. 16233) and Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai express (Train No. 16234) will be fully cancelled on January 30, while the Tiruchi – Lalgudi passenger (Train No. 76800) will be fully cancelled on January 28.

Trains partially cancelled

The Cuddalore – Tiruchi passenger (Train No. 76841) will be partially cancelled between Srirangam and Tiruchi on January 28 and 30.

The Tiruchi – Thanjavur passenger (Train No. 76820) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Tiruverambur on January 29. The Nagore – Tiruchi passenger (Train No. 76851) will be partially cancelled between Tiruverambur and Tiruchi on January 30.

The Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi express (Train No. 12084) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai on January 30.

The Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi express (Train No. 12083) will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi on January 30.

Trains regulated

The Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur express (Train No. 16127) will be regulated / delayed between Srirangam and Tiruchi Town for 15 minutes on January 28.

The Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16106) will be regulated / delayed at Tiruchi railway station for five minutes on January 29.

The Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur express (Train no. 16127) will be regulated / delayed between Srirangam and Tiruchi Town for 30 minutes on January 30.

The Madurai – Chennai Egmore Vaigai express (Train No. 12636) will be regulated / delayed at Golden Rock railway station for 15 minutes on January 30.

The Tiruchi – Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16854) will be regulated / delayed at Golden Rock railway station for 15 minutes on January 30.

The Tiruchi – Thanjavur passenger (Train No. 76822) will be regulated / delayed at Golden Rock railway station for 15 minutes on January 30.

The Tiruchi – Nagore passenger (Train No. 76854) will be regulated / delayed at Golden Rock railway station for 15 minutes on January 30.

The Mayiladuthurai – Tiruchi passenger (Train No. 56811) will be regulated / delayed at Golden Rock railway station for 15 minutes on January 30.

The Mannargudi – Tiruchi passenger (Train No. 76805) will be regulated / delayed at Golden Rock railway station for 15 minutes on January 30.

The Vriddhachalam – Tiruchi passenger (Train No. 76845) will be regulated / delayed at Golden Rock railway station for 15 minutes on January 30, a Southern Railway press release here said.

