Proposal for new flight service in Bengaluru–Tiruchi– Puducherry sector

After meeting Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi recently seeking introduction of Air India flight service in the Bengaluru – Tiruchi – Puducherry sector, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has submitted the same proposal to the Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

A team comprising of CII Member, Tiruchi Achhar Singh, Tiruchi International Airport Director K. Gunasekaran and Puducherry Airport Director Venkatachalapathy met Mr. Narayanasamy at Puducherry on Thursday in this connection.

During the meeting, Dr. Achhar Singh made a presentation on the proposal to operate Air India flight service from Bengaluru to Puducherry via Tiruchi along with details of its viability.

The Tiruchi Airport Director on his part gave an overview of the existing facilities available at the Tiruchi international airport.

The Puducherry Airport Director Venkatachalapathy said load factor was feasible between Tiruchi and Puducherry and two services in this sector were feasible.

Since Puducherry was a major tourist destination even for foreign tourists, air connectivity to the Union Territory would further boost tourism, he said during the meeting.

The same team had met Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in the last week of November and briefed her about the same proposal besides explaining the viability and the potential. The team met the Chief Minister on the advice of the Lieutenant Governor.

During the meeting the Puducherry Chief Minister expressed interest in the proposal, said Mr. Gunasekaran.

The proposal once materialised would connect three cities at one go, Mr. Gunasekaran said adding that the plan mooted was for operating an ATR -72 flight in the sector.

