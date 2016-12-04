Programme to educate adolescent girls on menstrual health management

Construction of model toilet with focus on menstrual hygiene management in progress at Government Higher Secondary School at T. Murungapatti near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

TIRUCHI: A special programme for constructing toilets with an eye on menstrual hygiene management in select high and higher secondary schools across the district is being implemented by Gramalaya, a non-governmental organisation.

The toilet with two blocks will have 18 toilets — nine each for women teachers and nine for school pupils. Funded by Bank of America, the project is being implemented in 14 select blocks in the district at an estimate of Rs. 99.65 core, according to M. Ilangovan, Executive Director of Gramalaya.

He said that the schools were identified in Ettarai village in Andanallur block, S.Aiyampalayam in Mannachanallur, Aiyampalayam in Musiri, Natham in Thottiyam, Mettupalayam in Thathaiengarpet, Valadi in Lalgudi block, Pullampadi in Pullambadi, Perumalpalayam in Thuraiyur, T. Murungapatti in Uppiliapuram, Somarasampettai in Manikandam, Puthanatham in Manapparai, Thuvarankurichi in Marungapuri N.Poolampatty and Arasanilaipalayam villages in Vaiyampatti block.

As many as 3,750 adolescent girls would benefit at these select schools. Interpersonal communication was the important aspect of the benefit.

S. Damodaran, Founder of Gramalaya, said that the schools were located in remote villages where the level of menstrual hygiene was far less. Training is being given to the teachers of respective schools to sensitise the girls to the need for ensuring personal hygiene.

Construction of toilet had been completed at eight places while the work on the balance six toilets was in progress.

Incorporation of an incinerator is the main advantage of these toilets, he said.

In addition to the school pupils, an estimated 7,000 women and adolescent girls in these villages would be sensitised to the importance of menstrual hygiene. Three health clubs have been formed in each village. .

Lack of awareness leads to absence of hygienic practices and consequent health issues including infection. The concept of menstruation is fully mentioned in different style. This is designed in a way to educate the rural women.

T. Murungapatti village in Uppliyapuram block, for instance, accounts for a large number of women and adolescent girls belonging to Scheduled Tribe community. “The programme will benefit them in a big way,” Mr. Damodaran added.