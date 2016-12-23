Producers’ company floated

more-in

In a bid to promote value addition in maize and small onions, a farmers’ producers’ company has been floated in this district.

Maize is grown on over 47,000 hectares while small onion is cultivated on about 8,000 hectares. In 2014, the State government opened an onion marketing complex at Chettikulam with cold storage. Meanwhile, the district administration has taken the initiative to promote the farmers’ producers’ company. As many as 777 farmers from 17 villages have been enrolled as members in the company, which was inaugurated by Rajiv Mishra, Economic Adviser, Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Wednesday.

The company would procure and trade in maize and small onions besides taking up value addition initiatives on the two produce. Initially, value addition in small onions is expected to be taken up in the coming months after a processing unit, which is coming up, is ready.

Deputy Director of Agriculture S.Ayyasamy was present.