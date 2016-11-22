Private operator launches Wi-Fi service on town bus

TIRUCHI: Surfing the Internet during the daily commute on a train or bus is a habit for many. When you can do it for free, it turns almost irresistible. And so it has for many commuters travelling on a private town bus service, which offers free Wi-Fi access on board, in Tiruchi.

The Lalgudi-based private operator, Parveen Overland Transport, has launched free Wi-Fi access on its town bus operating on the Lalgudi-Chathram Bus Stand-Central Bus Stand-Chathram Bus Stand-Lalgudi route. Though free Wi-Fi access on board buses is said to be available in a few parts of the country already, this could prove to be a trend setting initiative in this region.

The bus operator, A.Mohamed Feroze, a young entrepreneur of Lalgudi, hit upon the idea after seeing such Wi-Fi hotspots available in airports and other places. “I wanted to give it as a value added service, especially the rural youths, many of whom commute from Lalgudi everyday to Tiruchi,” he told The Hindu. The ride from Lalgudi to Tiruchi takes about 45 minutes and the Internet access could keep the commuters engaged all the way. The password for accessing Wi-Fi, is notified prominently on the bus, he said.

“Many people own smart phones these days. But not all may be able to spend for data recharge. So I thought it would be a good way to serve my customers,” Mr.Feroze (33), an MBA graduate. Though from an agriculture family, he took to the business after his family diversified into it.

Sixty-two devices can be connected at a time to the Wi-Fi on board the bus. “I currently get the data free under a welcome offer of a private service provider. However, I am willing to pay for the data usage subsequently and in talks with service providers. It adds to my overheads no doubt, but then, this is a competitive business,” he observed.

Mr.Feroze is elated by the positive feed back from his customers and also on social media. “We launched the service on Sunday evening and got a very good feedback from happy commuters. Many are spreading the word on Facebook and other social media platforms. A customer called up to say that he was able to get the trends of the election results today. It is very satisfying,” he said.

He has also planned to extend the service to a mini-bus service which runs on Pullampadi-Dalmiapuram route based on the success of this initiative. “I am also planning to launch a tourist vehicle soon with several such add on facilities,” he added.