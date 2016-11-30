Pottering in the school terrace gardening brings joy to them

Cauvery global school has taken an initiative to promote roof-top vegetable gardening for school students in Tiruchi on Tuesday. Photo: M. Moorthy | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

At a time when the concept of terrace gardening is gaining momentum slowly but steadily in the State, a private school in Tiruchi has set up a temperature controlled terrace garden not only to grow vegetables but also to create interest among students on home gardening.

The terrace garden, which was started with a few pots of indigenous vegetables about three months ago, has been expanded to cover over 1,000 sq.ft. on the sprawling terrace of the Cauvery Global School in the city. Moreover, the number of volunteers tending the garden is also gradually growing. Climbers and creepers provide a green cover to the campus now.

The garden has more than 100 varieties of plants. The growth of hill vegetables including carrot, white radish, red radish and beetroot, which seems to be a tough task in the temperature of the plains, become a source of encouragement for teachers and students, who take care of the garden. Tomato, brinjal, bitter gourd, snake gourd and other popular vegetables greet visitors. Nearly one fifth of the area is allotted for raising different variety of desert rose plants. There are varieties of cactus including columnar, clustered barrel and aloe in the garden.

“The shade nets over the terrace garden have brought down the temperature with optimum humidity level so as to energise the growth of plants. Healthy growth of hill vegetables is a surprise element to us,” says C. Sundararaman, president, Cauvery Matriculation and Global Schools, who has set up a terrace garden on his home too.

A group of 50 students have volunteered as care takers of the garden. Under the guidance of Meena Nataraj, a teacher, the students regularly visit the garden for watering on a rotation basis. They spend their leisure time to record the growth of plants.

“I did not have much knowledge on farming and gardening before I volunteered for gardening. I have now developed a great interest. It is wonderful to note the growth of plants every day,” says R. Nivashini, a Class IX student.

M. Karuna Jothi, another Class IX student, said that she has understood that dedication and involvement in gardening have the potential to keep the soul and mind happy and healthy.

M. Saraswathi, Principal, said that since the initiative had yielded good results, they have decided to expand the garden further.