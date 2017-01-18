Police to organise host of events on road safety

more-in

A host of programmes are to be organised here by the Tiruchi City Police in connection with the annual Road Safety Week celebrations which got underway on Tuesday.

Day one of the celebrations was marked by distribution of pamphlets containing traffic –related awareness messages at check posts in the city and pasting of reflective red stickers on the rear side of vehicles.

The importance of riding two-wheelers with helmet would be driven home to the public through an awareness rally to be organised on Wednesday. Essay, elocution and painting contests on road safety topics would be organised for school students on Thursday. A free eye camp would be conducted for autorickshaw, van and car drivers on Friday. Traffic police personnel would conduct a special drive on January 23 against road rule violations.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Prabakaran inaugurated the Road Safety Week celebrations at the Head Post Office junction.