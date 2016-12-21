Police hold meeting with bank officials to check fraud

Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha speaking to bankers at Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A_MURALITHARAN

Amid instances of online frauds, cheating through ATM cards and fake calls claiming to be from banks, the City Police organised a meeting with bank officials here on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha presided over the meeting that lasted over an hour in which the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A. Mayilvaganan and senior officials from various banks participated.

The police urged the bank officials to sensitise customers on the ways to remain cautious about calls made by fraudsters claiming to be from banks and attempting to cheat people by getting to know their password or PIN numbers.

The participating bank officials were requested to create awareness by playing audio messages, putting up posters outside their establishments and sending bulk SMS to customers to remain vigilant from tricksters who deceive gullible people.

The law enforcers also asked the banks to install burglar alarms and closed circuit television units in their branches as a security measure.