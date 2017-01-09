Police deploy camera-fitted vehicle

The camera-fitted police vehicle that was deployed at Srirangam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

The Tiruchi City Police have been provided with a new vehicle equipped with a host of surveillance cameras and other gadgets to keep close watch on activities taking place at public places.

The new vehicle was deployed for Vaikunta Ekadesi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Sunday.

The air-conditioned vehicle has been provided with six ‘Pan Tilt Zoom’ cameras fitted on the vehicle’s exteriors connected with three screens inside to enable police personnel to monitor movements taking place outside by sitting inside the vehicle. Costing around Rs. 35 lakh, the hi-tech vehicle was provided by the State government recently.

Police sources said the new vehicle would be used during demonstration, VIP visits, processions or while providing security.

The vehicle, which is also fitted with a couple of batteries and an inverter would be stationed at the City Police Office when not in use.