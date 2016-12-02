Plan to construct 59,189 more toilets

more-in

The district has been allotted Rs.71 crore for constructing 59,189 Individual Household Latrines (IHL) during the current year, Collector K.S. Palanisamy said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the progress of various works undertaken by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Mannachanallur union, he said that it was one of the flagship programmes of the State and Central governments.

It was aimed at accelerating the sanitation coverage in the villages.

The beneficiaries of the scheme had already been identified for the current year.

Of the target, 12,129 Individual Household Latrines had been completed during the current year.

A sum of Rs.10.27 crore had been disbursed to the beneficiaries so far in the district.

The concerned officials had been asked to expedite the implementation of the scheme without delay.

Mr. Palanisamy said that 53,565 latrines were constructed in 2015-16 in 14 unions in the district at an estimate of Rs.64.90 crore.

All of them had been put to use. The beneficiaries were impressed upon the use of latrines.

Awareness programmes would be conducted in various areas on health risks of open defecation.

As per a survey of 2015, he said that there were about 1.15 lakh houses without toilets in the district.

Since then, individual household latrines were constructed in about 70,000 houses.

The government had fixed a target to construct toilets in all houses within March 2017. But, it was expected that it would take a few more months to achieve the target.

However, chances were bright for the district to bring all households with latrine facility within 2017.

G. Malarvizhi, Project Officer, DRDA, Tiruchi, said that a total of 95 villages had already been declared open-defecation free.

Stage was set for declaring 25 more panchayats as open-defecation free in a few days. Block Development Officers were instructed to send ground reports on the status of 25 panchayats.

Stating that the DRDA officials were asked to monitor the progress of development works following the appointment of special officers to various local bodies, Mr. Palanisamy said that services such as provision of drinking water, functioning of street lights and development works should in no way be affected.

The progress of works were being reviewed once a week.