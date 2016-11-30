Passion for Rubik’s Cube brings them together

Ran van Bruchem,Hanneke Rijks,Chris Harwick,World Rubik Cube Speed champions,Demonstrating Rubick Cube at in front of childrens at Face to Face event,organised by Roatry club of Tiruchirapalli MidTown on Sunday in Tiruchi.. | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

For many it may just be a puzzle, but for the audience who had gathered at Sangam Hotel on Monday, Rubik’s Cube might as well be seen as a capsule of life.

Members of the Rotary Club of Tiruchirapalli Midtown were introduced to champion Rubik’s Cube solvers – also known as ‘speed-cubers’ – Ron van Bruchem, Hanneke Rijks (both from Netherlands) and Chris Hardwick (the United States), besides boxer Vairavasundaram Veera Rajasegaran of Malaysia in an evening that resonated with motivational speeches.

Speaking about his lifelong passion for the cube that was originally invented in 1974 as a three-dimensional learning aid by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik, Mr. van Bruchem said, “I am 49 years old, but I’m still playing with the cube. In fact the Rubik’s Cube is more popular now than before.”

The cube’s solvers were getting younger, he added, but it was important to utilise the cube for fun rather than competitive reasons.

Mr. van Bruchem is the co-founder and a board member of World Cubing Association (WCA), which hosts competitions in solving the ‘twisty’ puzzle all over the world. In India, the WCA has 5,742 members.

“Among the reasons for our success is that cubing is about empowering people,” said Mr. van Bruchem. “We have removed the money – everything is done for free. We are paid with lots of appreciation,” he added.

Reiterating the fact that a cuber had no competitor except oneself, Chris Hardwick said that it was important to play to one’s strengths and “give the best in the worst conditions”. “I learned to choose difficult projects early on, like solving the cube with one hand or when wearing a blindfold,” he said. As a demonstration of his skills (which he says are slower than when he started, but were impressive nonetheless), Mr. Hardwick solved a cube with his eyes closed after a brief glance at the jumbled sequence of colours.

Hanneke Rijks, who is a speed cuber herself, spoke about her son Mats Valk, who holds the world record for solving the puzzle in 4.74 seconds. “Slow solving actually brings deeper understanding of the puzzle,” said Ms. Rjiks, while showing the gathering a video on how Mats whizzed through the 3X3 puzzle in an Indonesian event held on November 7.

“Mats has not always been the winner, but he has found that one can become better with practice, and that one should learn from the experts,” she said.

Vairavasundaram Veera Rajasegaran spoke of his rise from a troubled childhood to an expert in martial arts and boxing, besides body building.

He also held a brief demonstration of self-defence skills and concluded the evening suggesting that parents must try not to impose their ideas on their children.