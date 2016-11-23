more-in

PUDUKOTTAI: Panama wilt in banana crop has come as a severe blow to farmers who have to incur additional expenditure in protecting the crop. Raised mainly in Tiruvarangulam, Pudukottai, Karambakudi and Gandarvakottai blocks in the district, the crop is more prone to the disease, particularly after registering an appreciable growth after four to five months.

On a complaint from banana growers, a team of scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Vamban visited the village on Wednesday and conducted a study of the disease.

The scientists S.Mathiyazhagan and K.Geetha, both Assistant Professors from the Kendra, visited the field. The farmers complained that discolouration, particularly yellowing of leaf blades, was the starting of the disease. Being a soil-borne pathogen, it develops its impact through irrigation water too in the later stage.

On remedial measures, Mr. Mathiyazhagan advised farmers to immediately remove and destroy the infected plants. Ms. Geetha said that crop rotation would go a long way in checking the recurring problem. Use of healthy plant materials would also eliminate its incidence.

They suggested that adequate drainage should be ensured in the fields. They also listed out use of biocontrol agents.

For further information, farmers can contact R.Manimekalai, Programme Co-ordinator of the Kendra by dialling 04322 -290321 during working hours.