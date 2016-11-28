Padalur milk processing plant to start production from January

more-in

The fully automated plant has been established at an estimate of Rs. 36 crore

The Aavin’s milk processing plant at Padalur in Perambalur district will start production by January next year and all arrangements have been made for the hygienic processing of the milk and production of dairy products at this unit.

The plant has been established at an estimate of Rs. 36 crore jointly contributed by the State government (Rs. 18 crore), National Programme for Dairy Development (Rs. 7 crore) and the Tiruchi District Milk Producers Union (Rs. 11 crore).

The unit has a distinct feature with fully automated machinery -- right from taking the milk cans at the outer end to production of ghee at the other corner of the processing plant which is spread over a sprawling area of 22 acres.

The plant can process one lakh litres of milk daily, thereby reducing the burden on the processing unit at Tiruchi. “The processing unit at Tiruchi now handles 2.5 lakh litres daily and it will be reduced it to 1.5 lakh litre, from January onwards,” an official of the Aavin told The Hindu on Monday.

Further, the Padalur unit, by virtue of its location close to Perambalur district, will be able to process milk produced in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts where only bulk milk coolers are available.

With this unit, the milk production across Tiruchi region would also be strengthened. “We will be able to enhance milk production in and around Tiruchi,” the source said. It has been planned to step up supply even up to Tambaram. Padalur unit would be able to despatch 30,000 litres to Tambaram daily in course of time.

Trial production commences

The Padalur unit has already taken up trial production of butter and ghee, involving a series of processes using various automated machinery at various stages.

It has a row of units -- milk plant, cream separator, cream pasteurisation, continuous butter making machine, ghee boiler, settling tank and clarifier unit before finally entering the packing centre. The unit has a capacity to produce 2,000 kg of ghee per day and 800 kg of butter per hour.

The automated unit has a special advantage of ensuring fat content of 4.5 percent and 8.5 per cent of Solid Not Fat content.