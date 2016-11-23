Over 200 detained under the Goondas Act

more-in

TIRUCHI: The detention of five accused, including three arrested on the charge of murdering a social activist, under the Goondas Act in Ariyalur district recently was yet another stern measure in the long list of similar action initiated against criminals in the Central Zone.

Habitual and repeat offenders alleged to have been involved in law and order and crime cases, besides those indulging in illegal transportation of spirit and liquor have been detained under the Act.

Without confining to initiating such stern action against repeat offenders, the law-enforcing authorities have also got accused involved in sexual assault of minor girls under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabbers Act, 1982 popularly known as Goondas Act.

Police sources said 237 accused have been detained under the Goondas Act so far this year in the Central Zone that accounts for eight districts falling under Tiruchi and Thanjavur ranges.

While the number of detentions under this Act in Thanjavur Range comprising of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts was 139, the figure was 98 with respect to Tiruchi range encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

The strong action has been initiated more against criminals and anti-social elements involved in law and order cases with the figure being 111, said the sources. Fifty-seven other accused who were involved in crime cases were also detained under this Act.

The detaining authority is the Collector with respect to a district on the recommendation of the police, while the Commissioner of Police is the detaining authority in respect of the Police Commissionerate.

Some of the accused arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 on the charge of sexually assaulting minor girls have also been detained under the same Act.