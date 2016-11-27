Organ donation awareness rally held

Participants in a rally to create awareness on organ donation, organised by K.A.P Viswanathan Government Medical College and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government hospital in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

To create awareness of organ donation, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar flagged off a rally here on Saturday.

A large number of medical students, training nurses, volunteers and others participated in the rally, which began at K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College. The participants carried placards and banners highlighting the importance of organ donation.

They also distributed pamphlets to passers-by. The rally went along arterial roads, including Lawsons Road, Collector Office Road and others.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natatarajan, Backward Class and Minority Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Collector K. S. Palanisamy, Dean of KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital and senior officials participated. Earlier, Mr. Vijayabaskar inaugurated an eye bank at the hospital. He also reviewed the progress of construction work for maternity and child care block at the hospital. The block is being constructed at a cost of Rs.20 crore.