No breakthrough in girl child missing case

more-in

No breakthrough has been made in the case of a one-and-half-year-old girl child who had gone missing from the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital campus here.

It is nearly two-and-half-months since the child was reported missing. Police teams pursuing the case are yet to establish the identity of the trio that reportedly took away the infant with them.

This is despite investigators having got hold of photographs and video footages of a woman in her mid-30s, a man aged around 45 years and a 10-year-old boy, who could be seen taking away the child with them from the hospital.

Enquiries with the child’s mother Saranya and several others to ascertain the identity of the trio failed to yield any results.

Special teams that fanned out to nearby districts with video footages generated from surveillance cameras at Tiruchi railway junction that showed the trio passing through the station’s subway carrying the child to board a train towards Thanjavur were yet to obtain credible inputs.

The child, Sadhana, was reported missing on October 6 after her mother Saranya who was pregnant came to the hospital for a medical examination bringing the child with her.

The trio reportedly approached Saranya and volunteered to take care of the child while she was awaiting to meet the doctor. Upon meeting the doctor Saranya came out of the room only to find her child and the trio missing. Saranya lodged a complaint with the Government Hospital police station.

Police teams obtained footages from surveillance cameras installed inside the hospital premises and outside.

The photographs of the trio were released to get information about the suspects from the public.

Days later, the investigators managed to obtain a much clearer video of the trio from the string of surveillance cameras installed at the Tiruchi railway junction.

Pamphlets containing photographs of the missing child and the trio were circulated to obtain some information but there has been no success.

Acknowledging that the missing child was yet to be traced, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A. Mayilvaganan said investigators were yet to get hold of credible information regarding the trio and their whereabouts.

The video clippings have also been sent to the child helpline to get inputs about the missing child, he said. Investigators have so far distributed around 10,000 notices at the village-level through ‘Thalaiyari’. More such notices would be distributed to achieve a breakthrough, he said adding that he had reviewed the progress made so far in the case.