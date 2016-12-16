Tiruchirapalli

New paddy variety gaining popularity

more-in

A new variety of paddy ‘TKM 13’ released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has been gaining popularity among the farmers in a few parts of the district. The variety is ideally suited for the soil condition in the district.

R. Manimekalai, Programme Coordinator and M. Kathiravan, Assistant Professor from the Kendra, who visited Gandarvakottai and Annavasal blocks, said that the crop has been raised on 15 acres in these two blocks. In terms of yield, it can register about 10 per cent more than the yield from ‘BPT 5204’.

They ascertained the growth of tillers in paddy and also cost-effectiveness in cultivation. “The feedback from farmers has shown that pest attack has been far less in this variety,” they said. The average yield would be 6 tonnes a hectare.

Post a Comment
More In Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 9:39:31 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/New-paddy-variety-gaining-popularity/article16863605.ece

© The Hindu