New paddy variety gaining popularity

more-in

A new variety of paddy ‘TKM 13’ released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has been gaining popularity among the farmers in a few parts of the district. The variety is ideally suited for the soil condition in the district.

R. Manimekalai, Programme Coordinator and M. Kathiravan, Assistant Professor from the Kendra, who visited Gandarvakottai and Annavasal blocks, said that the crop has been raised on 15 acres in these two blocks. In terms of yield, it can register about 10 per cent more than the yield from ‘BPT 5204’.

They ascertained the growth of tillers in paddy and also cost-effectiveness in cultivation. “The feedback from farmers has shown that pest attack has been far less in this variety,” they said. The average yield would be 6 tonnes a hectare.