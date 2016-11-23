Motor petty cases exceed one lakh in Tiruchi

more-in

TIRUCHI: Periodic traffic-related enforcement drives and awareness campaigns notwithstanding, rule violations by motorists are on the higher side.

The mounting rule violations are evident from the huge number of motor petty cases booked by the law enforcers across the city under various heads this year as well.

Fine amount was realised from every violator. Among the prominent violations are drunk driving and riding without helmet.

The City Police have already exceeded the one-lakh mark in respect of the total number of motor petty cases booked in the current year till October.

The cases were registered against violators both by the traffic police and the respective jurisdictional police stations falling within the city limit. The city police accounts for a total number of 14 stations, besides traffic north and traffic south wings.

According to city police data, the total number of motor petty cases booked till October in the current year was 1,03,112. Bulk of these cases was registered by traffic north and traffic south wings with the figure exceeding a little over 90,000.

As per the statistics, helmet rule violators accounted for the maximum in the total number of motor petty cases booked this year. Nearly 60,950 cases were booked against motorcycle riders for riding without helmet.

Despite awareness campaigns through various modes, drunk driving has continued with the law-enforcers booking as many as 1,445 cases.

The violations have only kept mounting amid rising vehicle density in the city if the number of cases booked is any indication. Police sources said a whopping fine amount of Rs.1.31 crore had already been realised from violators under various heads of motor petty cases.

Of this nearly Rs. 1.1-crore fine amount was collected by the traffic police alone.

Among the 14 law and order police stations in the city, the Gandhi market and the fort police stations under whose jurisdiction the city’s prime commercial hotspots are located, were on top in booking of motor petty cases against violators.

Police sources said spot fines were being collected for violations.