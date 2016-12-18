More CCTV cameras for temple

more-in

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has made arrangements for installing additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at various shrines as part of providing facilities and safety for devotees and pilgrims.

Apart from ensuring safety to devotees, it will also act as a surveillance tool. “All parts of the temple have been brought under the surveillance cameras,” an official source told The Hindu here on Saturday.

As many as 64 cameras are being set up and it will touch 100 in course of time. The important places where the cameras have been placed are at the Uthira Veedhi, Raja Mahendran Tiruchutru, Revathy Mandapam, Naazhi Kettan gopuram, Manallveli, Sri Chakkrathazhwar Shrine, Sri Thaayar Sannidhi, ticket counters, Garuda Mandapam, Ranga Vilas Mandapam so on and so forth. This is the first time that that the temple is provided with high-tech CCTV cameras for surveillance. The entire recordings can be monitored through a police outpost at the temple.

The system has designed in such a manner that additional cameras can be installed based on requirements. “Temporary cameras will be set up during festival period such as ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ at places like 1,000-pillar mandapam area,” the source said.