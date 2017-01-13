Monsoon failure strikes paddy growing on TNAU research plot

more-in

Harvest of ‘TRY (R) - 3’ variety at a research plot at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute at Navalur Kuttapattu near here, is expected to register a marginal fall in yield and also the harvest of the paddy variety is being delayed by a fortnight due to monsoon failure.

Never in the past decade has the college witnessed such a fall in yield. Although the research scholars and faculty members spared no measures to save the paddy crop raised on about 40 cents on the research plot of the campus, the continued drought condition has impacted the crop.

“Normally, the harvest of this variety commences with the ‘Pongal’ festival, but this year, we are forced to postpone the harvest to the end of this month as the crop is yet to register full growth,” said P. Pandiyarajan, Dean of the Institute told The Hindu on Thursday.

He said that the variety was released by the Institute about a decade ago and it is specially suited for the alkaline soil or sodic-affected fields where the salt content was severe. In fact, the college was founded in the Manikandam block in the district and this block accounts for 5,000 hectares -- the largest single block with sodic-affected area in the district.

In the initial period, the paddy variety, with a duration of 135 days, registered 2.25 tonnes an acre.

But, this year, the yield is expected to be around 1.8 tonnes an acre, the Dean said. He said that the variety has a milling percentage of 71.30 and head rice recovery was 66 per cent.

The variety was resistant to diseases, including leaf folder, stem borer, brown spot, sheath rot, and sheath blight.

In 2015, the yield per acre stood at 2.4 tonnes and in January 2016, it had shot up to 3 tonnes.

The only solace for scientists and research scholars of the institute is that the achievement had been recorded after a close follow-up on the growth of the plant. “Mild showers during Vardah cyclone brought some hope for rejuvenating the plant but it was short-lived as there was no spell of rain after that,” said G. Subramanian, Head of the Department of Agronomy.

T. Ramesh, Assistant Professor of Agronomy said that peacock menace posed another problem this season.

On the peacock menace, he said that a muster of peacocks assemble in the paddy fields, particularly in the early morning and late evening to eat away the paddy grains.

Research scholars have taken efforts to prevent the growth of weeds in the crop by using herbicide. The crop would be harvested before January 30, according to the Dean.