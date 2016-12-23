Make use of e-bazaar, farmers told

more-in

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) Limited’s e-bazaar is ready to market agro products of individual farmers or farmers groups and they should take maximum advantage of it. With the online services having come to stay, the IFFCO had floated the e-bazaar to integrate farmers with the digital platform, said U. S. Awasthi, Managing Director, IFFCO, New Delhi.

Speaking at a farmers and cooperative members conference organised as part of the golden jubilee of the IFFCO, he said that IFFCO had been registering growth and development in a phased manner. “The company which was started with a capital of about Rs. 5. 50 lakh five decades ago with 57 members, has grown with overseas branches,” he said.

The e-bazaar, he said, would provide services such as sale of seeds, insurance, health care services and agricultural inputs under one roof. He said IFFCO would offer special concessions to women entrepreneurs.

Expressing concern over depletion in soil health across Tamil Nadu, he said it was high time that soil was restored to its original texture. “Shortage of water for irrigation has led to loss of micro-nutrients,” he said. In this context, he referred to the marketing of the ‘Sagarika’ a liquid sap produced from the seaweed which has proven to be a very potent bio-stimulant capable of enhancing the productivity of agricultural crops by enriching the soil. If farmers and their societies produced ‘Sagarika’, the IFFCO would market them, he said. It would also appoint franchisees for IFFCO’s e-bazar in this region.

Collector K. S. Palanisamy asked farmers to adopt latest technology in farming practices. He described IFFCO as a comprehensive caretaker of farmers’ welfare with a holistic strategy.

N. Vilvasekaran, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED), Mayank Singh Parihar, Head of IFFCO e-bazaar, Siva. Muthukumarasamy, Managing Director, Tiruchi District Central Cooperative Bank, S. M. Balan, Director, TANFED, M. Murugan, Chairman, TANFED, and K. C. Ravichandran, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, spoke.

Later, Mr. Awasthi honoured 20 ‘Best Farmers’ and ‘Best Cooperator’ awards. Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, was among those who was honoured with ‘Best Farmer’ award while Mahadanapuram V. Rajaram was honoured with ‘Best cooperator’ award.