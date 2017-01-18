MGR birth centenary celebrations, a show of strength

more-in

The birth centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran turned to be a show of strength between the AIADMK cadres and supporters of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece J. Deepa here on Tuesday.

Die-hard fans of MGR and followers were among the first to pay respect to the statue of their beloved leader. They garlanded the statute of MGR on Bharathidasan Salai near the district court just after dawn. Some of them performed milk “abishekam” to the statue of the late Chief Minister. They also distributed sweets to passers-by.

A large number of AIADMK party men led by former Tiruchi Corporation Councillor Malaikottai Ayyappan paid tributes to the late leader by garlanding the statue. Scores of women also paid tribute to MGR.

Moments after they disbursed from the spot, supporters of Ms. Deepa took centre stage. They used the opportunity to showcase the support among the party for Deepa. Carrying AIADMK flags and pictures of MGR, Jayalalithaa and Deepa, they came in droves from different parts of the city to the MGR statue. Besides garlanding the statue, they voiced their support for Deepa and urged her to carry on the legacy of Jayalalithaa. The unorganised groups stayed put for more than an hour at the roundabout by raising slogans praising MGR, Jayalalithaa and Deepa. Earlier, accompanied by party functionaries Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani garlanded the MGR statue. Similarly, the MDMK cadres led by the district secretary Vellamandi Somu and members of various forums also paid homage to MGR.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai, supporters of Ms. Deepa resorted to a brief road roko, demanding action against those preventing them from garlanding the MGR statue.

Trouble began when a group of AIADMK men objected to Ms. Deepa’s supporters taking out a rally to garland the statue. A few of the AIADMK cadre allegedly abused supporters of Ms. Deepa. Following this, the supporters of Ms. Deepa led by former AIADMK district secretary and Member of Parliament Raja Paramasivam blocked the road near Raja’s College.

On information, the police rushed to the sport and held negotiations with them. As they refused to budge, they were detained.