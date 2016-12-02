Tiruchirapalli

Lives lost in the blast

The following is the list of persons who died in the blast at the Vetrivel Explosives Private Limited at T.Murungapatti in Tiruchi district on Thursday: R. Pradeep (23), R.Rajaprakasam (30) and T.Karthick (31) of

Naganallur; T.Ravindran (40) and R.K.Subramani (45) of T.Badherpettai; Nagulesan (40) and A.Satheesh (23) of T.Murungapatti; A.Srinivasan (48) and P.Sampath (38) of Koppampatti; P.Anandan (31) of Top Sengattupatti; M.Karthick (19) of Vairichettipalayam; P.Selvakumar of Venkatachalapuram; V.Ravichandran (34) of Murungapatti; K.Murugan (30), S.Asokan (32) and P.Bhoopathy (27) of Sentharapatti, Gengavalli in Salem district; P.Selvakumar (36), Sengattu, Gengavalli, Salem district; and J.Lawrence (43) of Koneripatti, Gengavalli, Salem district. The injured were: K.Vadivelan (32) of Naganallur, M.Vijayakanth (31) of Senkattu Manamalai, Salem district; R.Chandra (50) and R.Pappathi (60) of T.Badherpettai; D.Karthikeyan (33) of T.Murungapatti; K.Vignesh (30) and R.Chelladurai (40) of Thammampatti and P.Ponnusamy (30) of Athur.

Dec 2, 2016

