Lives lost in the blast

The following is the list of persons who died in the blast at the Vetrivel Explosives Private Limited at T.Murungapatti in Tiruchi district on Thursday: R. Pradeep (23), R.Rajaprakasam (30) and T.Karthick (31) of

Naganallur; T.Ravindran (40) and R.K.Subramani (45) of T.Badherpettai; Nagulesan (40) and A.Satheesh (23) of T.Murungapatti; A.Srinivasan (48) and P.Sampath (38) of Koppampatti; P.Anandan (31) of Top Sengattupatti; M.Karthick (19) of Vairichettipalayam; P.Selvakumar of Venkatachalapuram; V.Ravichandran (34) of Murungapatti; K.Murugan (30), S.Asokan (32) and P.Bhoopathy (27) of Sentharapatti, Gengavalli in Salem district; P.Selvakumar (36), Sengattu, Gengavalli, Salem district; and J.Lawrence (43) of Koneripatti, Gengavalli, Salem district. The injured were: K.Vadivelan (32) of Naganallur, M.Vijayakanth (31) of Senkattu Manamalai, Salem district; R.Chandra (50) and R.Pappathi (60) of T.Badherpettai; D.Karthikeyan (33) of T.Murungapatti; K.Vignesh (30) and R.Chelladurai (40) of Thammampatti and P.Ponnusamy (30) of Athur.