Know your potential, students told

more-in

M. Ramanan of Class 7-C, S.R.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and P. Nidhisha of Class 5-B, R.S.K. Higher Secondary School, bagged the first prize respectively in the Senior and Junior categories in the finale of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition held in association with Thyrocare at Cauvery College for Women here on Sunday.

The contest, organised annually for children of Classes from 4 to 9, saw the participation of 254 students from in and around Tiruchi this year. The Junior category (Class 4 to 6) attracted 132 registrations, while the Senior (Class 7 to 9) had 122 participants.

Students selected for the finals from the preliminary round had been intimated by e-mail individually.

Cash prizes were given to the winners of the First, Second and Third positions. Each category also had seven consolation prizes.

Students could draw on any one of three topics offered on the spot within a time limit of two hours. The themes for Juniors were: ‘Post Office’/ ‘Puppet show’/ ‘Ice cream after school with friends’. Senior children were asked to select one of the following topics: ‘Save the Girl Child’/ ‘Magic Show’/ ‘Weekend at the national park.’ Pudukottai-based professional artists M. Rajappa and M. Ayyappa were the judges for the day.

Chief Guest Deepu Mathew Panampunna, Senior Divisional Retail Sales Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Tiruchi, gave away the prizes. In his address, he urged children to remain brave in the face of failure.

“The power of a human being is the most unpredictable fact in life,” he said. “You should understand your potential, and avoid taking extreme steps when you don’t do well in an exam or contest.”

V. Sujatha, Principal, Cauvery College for Women, congratulated parents and teachers.