Keezhavenmani anniversary observed

Cadre of the Left parties remembered those who were killed in the Keezhavenmani massacre in 1968 here on Sunday.

Leaders and cadre of the Communist Party of India, under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam, remembered the victims at a programme held near the Old Bus Stand. Led by its district president V. Krishnan, CPI district treasurer N. Balasubramanian, town secretary R.K. Selvakumar, AITUC state secretary V. Chandrakumar, district secretary R. Thillaivanam, district president V. Sevaiah, AITUC Transport Union general secretary Durai Mathivanan offered floral tributes to the portraits of the 44 agricultural workers, their women folk and children who were charred to death inside a house set on fire by those who opposed their demand for a little more wages. Cadre of the CPI (M) gathered near the Sivaganga Park and remembered the victims in a programme led by town committee member Rajan. District executive member Samy Natarajan raised the red flag while town secretary Senthil Kumar, district committee member Saravanan participated.

Nagapattinam

Cadre of CPI and CPI (M) paid floral tributes to the memorial at Keezh Venmani near here. G. Ramakrishnan, State secretary of CPI (M), Veeraiyan, former MLA, former MLA from Nagapattinam Mali, district secretary of CPI, Selvaraj and district secretary of CPI (M) A.V. Murugaiyan were among those who offered floral tributes. M. Mathivanan, DMK MLA from Keezh Velur, was present. A seminar was organised in which A. Soundararajan and K. Balakrishnan, central committee members, and P. Shanmugam, State executive member, spoke.