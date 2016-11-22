Jubilant procession by AIADMK cadres

more-in

THANJAVUR: The victorious AIADMK candidate from Thanjavur Assembly constituency, M. Rengasamy, received the winner's certificate from the Returning Officer C. Suresh, in the presence of General Observer Sheikh Ahmed here on Tuesday.

In attendance were the Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu, Handlooms Minister O.S. Manian, Thanjavur MP K. Parasuraman, former Minister and Rajya Sabha MP R. Vaithilingam and other party leaders.

Shortly thereafter, the leaders came out of the counting centre Kundavai Nachiyar Government Arts College where jubilant AIADMK cadres were waiting with fire crackers to burst and sweets to distribute and savour.

Then, they all went out on a procession to garland the statues of late Chief Ministers MGR and C.N. Annadurai and social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy Naicker. Mr. Rengasamy attributed his victory to the people's appreciation of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's numerous welfare and development schemes.