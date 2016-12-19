Integrated solution to farm crisis sought

more-in

THANJAVUR: With the samba paddy crop in vast areas of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts comprising the Cauvery delta facing a certain failure, farmers have called upon the Central and the State governments to draft an integrated approach to mitigate the increasing suffering of the cultivators and agricultural workers.

Deficit rainfall and inconsequential flow in River Cauvery have put paid to the hopes of farmers in the delta region having a decent samba crop this year after five consecutive kuruvai crop washout. Though the State Government declared a samba special package for the delta and encouraged direct sowing method to overcome water shortage, farmers claim that only less than a quarter of the about eight lakh acres that were covered by samba and thalady season paddy crops in the three districts would last up to the harvest stage. They also rue that only after post harvest works are completed would they arrive at the productivity as ``half the production could go waste as chaff.''

The Cauvery delta is faced with the worst crisis in its last half a century. Natural, economic, political and social crises in the quick succession have stymied farm prospects. Contingent planning on a war footing is needed to immediately tackle the existential problems being faced by the delta farmer while diligent, coordinated and integrated long term solution to ensure a better future for the delta farmers is required on a larger sphere, according to Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association.

“We are enduring a drought and not going to have a good harvest. If those are on field woes, we are also having problems with crop insurance, primary agricultural cooperative societies are not lending crop loans, lending institutions harassing us to repay borrowed money even in times of stressful conditions, etc. We farmers are hemmed in from all quarters leading to suicides and shock deaths which the governments are not coming forward to take cognisance of the deaths. We are in a deep crisis and we are in need of a considered, holistic, integrated solution to address the whole gamut of issues,” observed Samy Natarajan, Thanjavur district president, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

The holistic solution includes a proper working mechanism to ensure and implement Cauvery Water Tribunal Award, scientific planning based agriculture, professional approach by the Department of Agriculture without being swayed by political considerations, correct assessment of the ground reality by the Revenue Department and proper coordination among the stake holder government departments and agencies.

The issues sit exercise the mind and reflect the aspirations of the entire delta farming community grappling with problems ranging from withering crops to tardily desilted channels and canals. The resilient delta farmer can yet put up with the current samba crisis and could over come that. But his yearning for a permanent solution needs to be given a serious thought at least now, as Mr. Natarajan puts it.