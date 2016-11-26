IOB taps online to support training programme beneficiaries

R. Subramaniakumar, left, Inidan Overseas Bank, ED, Additional Charge of MD and CEO inspecting past trainees display of protect in Thanjavur on Friday. H.K. Jatana, General Manager, Zonal office, Coimbatore, is in the piocture. | Photo Credit: R_M_RAJARATHINAM;R_M_RAJARATHINAM - R_M_RAJARATHINAM

more-in

The Indian Overseas Bank is all set to provide an online platform for marketing the products manufactured by beneficiaries of its IOB Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) initiative, Executive Director of the bank, R. Subramaniakumar, told The Hindu here on Friday.

The bank also plans to impart soft skill and life skill development training for those who have availed educational loans but were finding it difficult to get proper employment after completing the studies. These two initiatives are part of the comprehensive end-to-end support the bank intends to provide for its training programme beneficiaries, Mr. Subramaniakumar said.

The IOB also hopes to reach out to the lower strata of society and to those on the fringes for whom the full benefits of the banking system has not yet arrived. Disbursal of loans under the Prime Minister's MUDRA Yojana to identified beneficiaries who own small and micro enterprises is a step in that direction, the Executive Director said.

Lauding the efforts of the IOB RSETI training programme beneficiaries who had displayed their products at an expo, Mr. Subramaniakumar asked them to spread the message of success in life among their friends and community peers for more people to benefit and develop.

Earlier, addressing an executive programme for the IOB senior executives and co-hosted by the SASRTA University, Mr. Subramaniakumar reminded them that the need of the hour was creating a binding force between the clients and the bank in which the role of the senior executives was crucial. Lauding the executives and the staff of the IOB for their exemplary service beyond the call of duty in the demonetisation phase, the Executive Director pointed out that their higher knowledge level which was the inherent strength of the bank helped the bank immensely sail through situation.

Urging the seniors to communicate more intently with the next generation professionals, Mr. Subramaniakumar said grooming the youngsters in the backdrop of the seniors' experience was essential to carry forward the bank's legacy, adding that the average age of the IOB employee has come down to 44 now with a lot of youngsters joining the ranks.

Later, Mr. Subramaniakumar declared open an e-corridor encompassing ATM, Cash Depositing Machine and pass book printing facility, all under one roof, at the Nilagirivattam branch.

SASTRA University Vice-Chancellor R. Sethuraman and Dean S. Vaidyasubramanian spoke at the conclave. IOB General Manager H. K. Jatana and Thanjavur Regional Manager N. Murugan were among those present.